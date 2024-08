Planning permission for 48 new homes in Kingscourt, Castlepollard was approved on Wednesday, 31 July. “This is great news for Castlepollard, great news for the locality, great news for the area,” Cllr Alfie Devine told Topic.

“They’re a good quality house. They’re badly needed in Castlepollard. It’s the first major privately-owned development in years in Castlepollard,” he added.