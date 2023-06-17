Man City fan celebrates team’s success despite battling cancer

By Paul O’Donovan

One of Manchester City’s best known fans, Gareth Hayes from Mullingar, was celebrating a unique treble on Saturday night last, as City were crowned European Club champions for the first time ever.

Not alone was the fact that Gareth’s team won the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and European Champions League an incredible feat, but, what was even more amazing was that Gareth was there for all three great occasions.

Gareth, aged just 40, has been suffering from a major brain tumour for the past two years and back then doctors gave Gareth a limited time to survive the cancer.