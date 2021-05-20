Man hospitalised after assault

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them on 046-973-1290.

Edenderry Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his thirties was hospitalised after a serious assault at St. Francis Street in the town at approximately 6.45pm on Thursday, 13 May.

The injured man received serious head injuries after he was attacked by a man in his twenties who was wielding a weapon.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and arrived at the scene within minutes. They then contacted the emergency services and the injured man was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital at Tullamore with serious head injuries where his condition was described as stable.

 

