Manager Finneran pleased with progress Ladies are making

By Topic.ie
Katie Dunne of Westmeath clears the ball out of defence before Aoife Halligan of Louth can move in to block during the Ladies All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship game played in Ballinlough, Co. Meath on Saturday last.

By Paul O’Donovan

Westmeath Ladies Senior football manager Michael Finneran is pleased with the progress his side are making. Finneran saw his side overcome a good Louth side by 12-points in their Leinster Intermediate Football Cham­p­ion­ship, round 3 game played in Ballinlough GAA grounds, Co. Meath, last Saturday afternoon.

By winning this game the Westmeath Ladies registered their third victory of their campaign, following wins over Offaly and Wicklow, and the Lake County women now advance to a Leinster semi-final this weekend against Wexford, with the winners progressing to the Leinster final the week after.

After Saturday’s victory Finneran agreed that this was Westmeath’s best performance of this campaign.

