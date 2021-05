Gardaí have confirmed that the body of a man was discovered inside the grounds of the former Columb Barracks, Mullingar on Monday of this week, 17 May.

The man, who is believed to be in his 60s was living locally, although it is understood that he was originally from Dublin.

It is believed that the man worked as a caretaker in the grounds of the Barracks.

The Mullingar Garda spokesperson say there was nothing suspicious about the man’s death and that it appeared he had died suddenly.