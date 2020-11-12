Thursday, November 12, 2020

Many happy memories recalled at Mary Coyle’s retirement party

Castlepollard Community College Principal bows out after 11 years of dedicated service

Westmeath Topic Staff
Left: Staff members give Mary Coyle a guard of honour as she walks down the corridor for the last time as Principal of Castlepollard Community College, last Friday afternoon. Right: Mary Coyle, Principal of Castlepollard Community College, cuts the cake at her ‘socially distant’ retirement party at the school on Friday last.

By Paul O’Donovan

“I saw our school as a family, and I was the Mammy!” said a very proud Mary Coyle as she stepped down as Principal of Castlepollard Community College after 11 years at the helm.

Social gatherings are not permitted under the current ‘Living with Covid’ Level 5 restrictions, but everyone in Castlepollard Community College managed to stay within the guidelines and give retiring principal Mary Coyle a tremendous farewell on Friday last, 6th of November 2020.

‘Proud’ is the one word Mary used to sum up her time as principal of the school which has grown from strength to strength over the past number of years.

It certainly was an emotional day at the school as teachers, students, staff members, as well as Ms Coyle, all recalled the good times and the difficult times that they had encountered over the past decade or so.

read_more

Previous articleA ‘drive-by’ birthday celebration for centenarian Margaret Farrington
Next articleCouncillors offer ideas on drawing more shoppers to Mullingar
- Advertisment -

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2020