Many happy memories recalled at Mary Coyle’s retirement party

By Paul O’Donovan

“I saw our school as a family, and I was the Mammy!” said a very proud Mary Coyle as she stepped down as Principal of Castlepollard Community College after 11 years at the helm.

Social gatherings are not permitted under the current ‘Living with Covid’ Level 5 restrictions, but everyone in Castlepollard Community College managed to stay within the guidelines and give retiring principal Mary Coyle a tremendous farewell on Friday last, 6th of November 2020.

‘Proud’ is the one word Mary used to sum up her time as principal of the school which has grown from strength to strength over the past number of years.

It certainly was an emotional day at the school as teachers, students, staff members, as well as Ms Coyle, all recalled the good times and the difficult times that they had encountered over the past decade or so.