Massive games ahead for Westmeath hurlers and footballers

The fixtures for the National Hurling and Football Leagues have been confirmed and some of the top teams in the country will be coming to TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar over the coming months.

While it is great news that these games are resuming and that our hurlers will be playing the top teams in the country, the bad news is that all of these games will unfortunately be played behind closed doors due to the current Covid-19 restrictions which are still in place.

On Saturday, 8 May (at 2pm), Galway will be in Mullingar as the Lake County make a daunting start to their National Hurling League Division 1A campaign.