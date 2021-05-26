Mayo defeat means Westmeath will face relegation playoff

Westmeath’s Ronan O’Toole on a solo run towards goal with Enda Hession of Mayo moving in to tackle during last Saturday’s Allianz Football League Division 2 North game played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

By Damien Maher

Westmeath manager Jack Cooney was effusive in his praise of his side’s display, following last Saturday’s National Football League (Division 2 North) encounter with Mayo at TEG Cusack Park.

The Lake County suffered a three-point defeat, but for Cooney, the effort of his players was the real highlight.
“Let’s not forget, Mayo were in the All-Ireland final last year, so you measure yourself against that. The lads are making great progress; there’s a huge belief in what they are doing here and it’s brilliant to see it,” he enthused.

