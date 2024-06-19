Wednesday, June 19, 2024
McCarthys are one step away from reaching All Ireland Handball finals

By Topic.ie

The stage is set for the McCarthy siblings as both Robbie and Aoife sailed through to the All-Ireland Senior 60×30 Handball semi finals.  The McCarthy’s made history just last year when they were the first siblings to take both the Men’s Senior 60×30 Nationals and the Ladies Senior 60×30 Nationals.

Now, as we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of GAA Handball, the McCarthys are just one more step away from the All-Ireland Finals weekend. Having defeated All-Ireland Senior Doubles champion, Aisling O’Keefe of Cork quite comfortably with a 21-4, 21-5 win in the All-Ireland quarter finals, Aoife will now face Kildare’s Mollie Dagg in the semi finals on Saturday in Croke Park.

