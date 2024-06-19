McCarthys are one step away from reaching All Ireland Handball finals

The stage is set for the McCarthy siblings as both Robbie and Aoife sailed through to the All-Ireland Senior 60×30 Handball semi finals. The McCarthy’s made history just last year when they were the first siblings to take both the Men’s Senior 60×30 Nationals and the Ladies Senior 60×30 Nationals.

Now, as we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of GAA Handball, the McCarthys are just one more step away from the All-Ireland Finals weekend. Having defeated All-Ireland Senior Doubles champion, Aisling O’Keefe of Cork quite comfortably with a 21-4, 21-5 win in the All-Ireland quarter finals, Aoife will now face Kildare’s Mollie Dagg in the semi finals on Saturday in Croke Park.