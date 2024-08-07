Thursday, August 8, 2024
Midlands’ Blue Balls host inaugural dip

By Topic.ie
Some of the 28 men who turned up at Lough Owel last Wednesday, 24 July for the first ever meeting of Midlands Blue Balls.

On Wednesday, July 24, the midland’s latest swimming group met for the first time. Midlands’ Blue Balls welcomed 28 men who travelled from far and wide to dip their toes in the cold waters of Lough Owel.

Delighted with the turnout, the men-only group founder Damien Rooney told Topic about the evening. “I arrived at the diving board at 7pm and there wasn’t really anyone there except my friends Sorca Clarke and David Jones. At about 7.15pm, it was as if a bus had stopped on the main road because people kept coming over the bridge, one by one. Some people came up to say hello, I introduced myself to the rest and by 7.30pm we were lined up along the jetty, ready to go.”

