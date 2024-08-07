Midlands’ Blue Balls host inaugural dip

On Wednesday, July 24, the midland’s latest swimming group met for the first time. Midlands’ Blue Balls welcomed 28 men who travelled from far and wide to dip their toes in the cold waters of Lough Owel.

Delighted with the turnout, the men-only group founder Damien Rooney told Topic about the evening. “I arrived at the diving board at 7pm and there wasn’t really anyone there except my friends Sorca Clarke and David Jones. At about 7.15pm, it was as if a bus had stopped on the main road because people kept coming over the bridge, one by one. Some people came up to say hello, I introduced myself to the rest and by 7.30pm we were lined up along the jetty, ready to go.”