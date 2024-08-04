Millie Walsh retires from Maxol after 40 years

Local Mullingar legend Millie Walsh retired as manager of the Maxol garage on the Dublin Bridge on Tuesday, 30 July. Millie made buying fuel a task worth doing with an infectious smile, some words of motivation and a hearty “up ya boya!”. As a businessman, he kept his corner meticulously and turned it into a colourful patch in the fabric of Mullingar.

He became a local legend over 40 years’ service and the rest of the country got to know him over two Fleadhanna. One unforgettable interview with Joe Duffy extended his legend further. He brought life to Liveline and turned the Joe Show into the Millie Walsh Hour.