Missing person: Damien Delaney

By Topic.ie
Damien Delaney

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13 year-old Damien Delaney who was last seen at 3.40pm in Mullingar on Tuesday, 16 July.

Damien is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and white Nike runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Damien’s well-being.

Anyone with any information on Damien’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

