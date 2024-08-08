Modern, energy-efficient living in a serene woodland setting

Woodlands,

Ballindoolin,

Broadford,

Co Kildare

Asking price: €450,000

4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms

Sherry FitzGerald Davitt and Davitt are delighted to present this modern, architecturally designed, energy-efficient home with an A2 BER rating to the market.

Built in 2007, this stunning 4-bedroom detached residence sits on over an acre of mature grounds in a tranquil woodland setting, yet remains conveniently close to all services, neighbours and located just 200 meters from the main Edenderry to Kinnegad Road.

The property offers 237m² of spacious, well-appointed accommodation in pristine condition, plus a large basement 158m² suitable for recreational or business use. Inside, you will find 4 bedrooms, 3 reception rooms, a large utility room, and 4 bathrooms, all featuring laminated timber-effect and tiled floors throughout. The private gardens are a joy to behold, easily managed with a robotic mower, included in the sale, and featuring a variety of mature shrubs and plants, bordered on two sides by mature woodland.

Outside, the property boasts a charming woodland setting with an East-West aspect pergola featuring a solid fuel stove and a East-facing patio area with a Buschbeck BBQ, perfect for relaxing and entertaining, well-maintained mature gardens, and lawned areas all around enhance the appeal of this private location in a settled, mature neighbourhood.

This home comes equipped with modern conveniences and energy-efficient features, including an alarm and CCTV system, mains water with reverse osmosis filtration system, a private septic tank, energy-efficient lighting throughout, PVC windows, doors, fascia, and soffit, an air-to-water heating system, underfloor heating downstairs, solar panels with 5KW battery storage, and an EV charging point.

The location offers excellent accessibility, with Edenderry town 5 km away, Kinnegad 9 km away, Enfield town and Train Station 19 km away, the M4 only 8 km away, and Dublin city just a 45-minute drive away.

Included in the sale are all kitchen and utility room electrical appliances, Gym equipment and mats, robotic lawn mower, garden shed, and EV charging point. Furniture is available by agreement.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt at 044 934 0000 for viewing appointments. More info here