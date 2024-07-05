Monsignor Earley celebrates 60 years of his priesthood

Monsignor Pat Earley celebrated 60 years of Priesthood at St Mary’s Church in Rathowen on Sunday, 30 June. “That was a lovely day. I deeply appreciated all the people and all the effort that went into that day. It will be a very precious and warm memory for me from now on,” he told Topic.

Originally from Ballinalee in County Longford, Monsignor Earley first served in Drumshanbo in County Leitrim. He moved to St Mary’s on Valentine’s Day 1969 where he served for seven years. In 1976, he moved to Longford where he served for 12 years before relocating to Edgeworthstown. Monsignor Earley served as parish priest there for 17 years before moving to Rathowen in 2005 where he served as parish priest along with Streete. The Longford man retired as parish priest in 2007.