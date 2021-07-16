More than 100 abortions in Mullingar Hospital in 2020

A total of 108 abortions took place at the Regional Hospital Mullingar, during 2020 – part of a countrywide total of 6,577 abortions which took place in Irish hospitals during the twelve months period.

Local pro-life volunteers in Mullingar took part in one of 55 local Rallies for Life which were held place across the country on July 3 and 4, urging the public and local TDs to #ReThinkAbortion, in view of the shocking outcomes of the abortion regime so far.

“There have been more than 13,200 abortions in the country, in 24 months, even though there were only very limited numbers of other hospital services in Irish hospitals with lengthy lockdowns and the Covid emergency, “Topic” learned from a local organiser, Raymond McIntyre.

“The local rallies in Mullingar, Athlone and Longford were described by pro-life volunteers as a “witness to the need to stand for Life, and to continue to protect both mother and baby, especially in the light of what had been revealed about abortion in Ireland, including late-term abortions and the disturbing rise in the number of abortions.”