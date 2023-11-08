Thursday, November 9, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

MRHM respiratory specialist cautions ahead of World COPD Day

By Topic.ie

Ahead of World COPD Day on 15 November, a consultant Respiratory Physician at Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar has cautioned members of the public to educate themselves on the symptoms of the respiratory disease.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is common condition, resulting in the tubes of the lungs becoming narrowed or obstructed, with the primary symptoms being breathlessness and persistent cough.

“Often the most common cause is smoking, but there are other causes,” said Consultant Respiratory Physician Dr Mark Sheehy.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Hollywood comes to Rochfortbridge with filming of short film
Next article
Mullingar MRI to be operational in December

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers