MRHM respiratory specialist cautions ahead of World COPD Day

Ahead of World COPD Day on 15 November, a consultant Respiratory Physician at Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar has cautioned members of the public to educate themselves on the symptoms of the respiratory disease.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is common condition, resulting in the tubes of the lungs becoming narrowed or obstructed, with the primary symptoms being breathlessness and persistent cough.

“Often the most common cause is smoking, but there are other causes,” said Consultant Respiratory Physician Dr Mark Sheehy.