Friday, October 15, 2021
Subscribe
Sign in

Much regretted death of Mona Caffrey

By Admin
Mona Caffrey - May she Rest in Peace.

Mullingar people learned with great regret of the death on Thursday last, 7 October, at Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin of Mrs. Mona Caffrey (née Farrelly) of Caffrey’s Bar, Mount Street, Mullingar.

In her 89th year since March last,  Mona and her late husband Larry and family were very well known and respected business people, and on Saturday morning last, when her remains were brought from her home in Mount Street to Mullingar’s Cathedral of Christ the King for the funeral Mass, the area and the streets came to a standstill.

From Mount Street to the Cathedral,  the deceased’s extended family and very large numbers of sympathisers walked behind the cortege, with the streets lined with people wishing to pay their respects.  There was a very large turnout of business people, including vintners not only from Mullingar but a wider area and many former staff in Caffrey’s Bar over the decades.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleJohnny and Margaret look back after 48 years in local Post Office
Next articleMullingar is Garda headquarters for new Meath-Westmeath Division

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021