Much regretted death of Mona Caffrey

Mullingar people learned with great regret of the death on Thursday last, 7 October, at Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin of Mrs. Mona Caffrey (née Farrelly) of Caffrey’s Bar, Mount Street, Mullingar.

In her 89th year since March last, Mona and her late husband Larry and family were very well known and respected business people, and on Saturday morning last, when her remains were brought from her home in Mount Street to Mullingar’s Cathedral of Christ the King for the funeral Mass, the area and the streets came to a standstill.

From Mount Street to the Cathedral, the deceased’s extended family and very large numbers of sympathisers walked behind the cortege, with the streets lined with people wishing to pay their respects. There was a very large turnout of business people, including vintners not only from Mullingar but a wider area and many former staff in Caffrey’s Bar over the decades.