Mullingar and District Gardening Club returns

Mullingar and District Gardening Club Show will be returning again after a break of five years due to Covid.

We used to have our show in O’Meara’s Garden Pavilion in Gaybrook for many years, but we have now moved to a new venue at The Community Centre beside the Cathedral in Mullingar.

This year, our show will take place there on Saturday, 17 August from 2pm to 5pm. We want to encourage as many people as possible to attend and not alone that to exhibit some of their garden produce if possible.

Schedules for the show are available at a few locations including O’ Meara’s Garden Pavilion, Gaybrook; Glenfern Garden Centre, Robinstown, Mullingar; Shaws Hardware, Mullingar andThe Parish Community Centre, Mullingar.

The closing date for entries is 4.30pm on Tuesday, 13 August. Entries to be left into O’Meara’s Garden Pavilion or Glenfern Garden Centre Robinstown. There are 74 classes, ranging from potted plants to flowers, roses, vegetables, jams and preserves, photography, children’s art and flower arranging. If you need any more information you can email dunnedan56@hotmail.com or phone 087 248 8412.