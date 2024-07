A weightlifting coach in Mullingar broke six world records and was named the best athlete at the European Masters Weightlifting Championships in Norway. Wayne Healy, who competes in the over-45 male category, broke the various world records in the 73kg weight category in Haugesund in late June.

Not only the six world records, Wayne was awarded the ‘Grandmaster’ award, awarded to the best weightlifter of the more than 600 who competed, yet the records didn’t come as a surprise for Wayne.