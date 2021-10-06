Mullingar Community Police available to help the people of Mullingar

The Community Policing Unit of Mullingar Gardaí were out in town last Friday, 1 October for a Community Engagement Day with the public of Mullingar.

The purpose of the Engagement Day was to engage with members of the public and provide information on personal safety and to raise awareness of online safety and other issues in general.

The Gardaí were situated in the Market Square Mullingar, where they had a large Garda van parked. The Gardaí met the public passing by and spoke to them about any issues they had and gave out any information the public requested regarding Garda matters in their area. Hi-vis jackets and armbands were also provided to the public as daylight hours are currently getting shorter.