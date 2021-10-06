Thursday, October 7, 2021
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar Community Police available to help the people of Mullingar

By Admin
Two members of the Garda Mounted Unit, Garda Maria Kenny and Garda Kate Daly Ní Bhroin aboard horses Rian and Donagh pictured with Garda Fiona Walsh and Garda Neil Donnellan from the Mullingar Community Policing Unit at the Community Engagement Day in Mullingar last Friday.

The Community Policing Unit of Mullingar Gardaí were out in town last Friday, 1 October for a Community Engagement Day with the public of Mullingar.

The purpose of the Engagement Day was to engage with members of the public and provide information on personal safety and to raise awareness of online safety and other issues in general.

The Gardaí were situated in the Market Square Mullingar, where they had a large Garda van parked. The Gardaí met the public passing by and spoke to them about any issues they had and gave out any information the public requested regarding Garda matters in their area. Hi-vis jackets and armbands were also provided to the public as daylight hours are currently getting shorter.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleJail sentences imposed on Nigerian women for human trafficking
Next article‘Remembering Maura’: 5km Walk or Run takes place on 30 October

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021