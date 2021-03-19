Mullingar company to launch Brexit customs clearance software

As this first quarter in a post-Brexit era comes to a close, it has inevitably played host to a significant increase in challenges affecting Irish businesses and the trade relationship between Ireland and the UK, as a result of the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union on 31 December 2020.

A major problem and current reality for Irish businesses as a result of Brexit is the increase in customs clearance declarations now required in order to export and import goods to and from the UK. In January alone this year, 1.8 million customs clearance declarations were processed, compared to the 1.6 million declarations in the whole of 2020 according to Revenue.