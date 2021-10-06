Thursday, October 7, 2021
Mullingar fly The Purple Flag for the third time

By Admin
The Mullingar Chamber Office lights up in purple to celebrate winning Mullingar Purple Flag Success 2021.

Mullingar has, for the third time, received news that they have been awarded the prestigious Purple Flag accreditation for its evening and night-time economy (ENTE).

The announcement was made by Mullingar Chamber and Westmeath Council last week. Mullingar is one of only 15 locations in Ireland and one of eight towns to have received the Purple Flag accreditation in 2021.

Purple Flag is an accreditation similar to the Blue Flag award for beaches. It leads to Purple Flag status and is the ‘Gold Standard’ for evening and night time destinations, indicating an entertaining, diverse, well-managed and enjoyable night out which aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres between the hours of 5pm and 05am.

 

