Mullingar Gaeilgeoir joins new Irish language children's channel By Ciaran Brennan 20 September 2023 (l–r) Clíodhna Nic Gafraidh and Sinéad Ní Chuinn at the launch of Cúla4 in Baile na hAbhainn, Galway Mullingar's Clíodhna Nic Gafraidh has been named Social Media Coordinator of new Irish language children's channel, Cúla4.