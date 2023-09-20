Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar Gaeilgeoir joins new Irish language children’s channel

By Ciaran Brennan
(l–r) Clíodhna Nic Gafraidh and Sinéad Ní Chuinn at the launch of Cúla4 in Baile na hAbhainn, Galway

Mullingar’s Clíodhna Nic Gafraidh has been named Social Media Coordinator of new Irish language children’s channel, Cúla4.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Race on for Mullingar to capitalise on Fleadh success
Next article
Westmeath biomethane industry would reduce emissions

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers