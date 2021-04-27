Mullingar Harriers AC launch grand raffle to fund new track

By newsroom
Pictured at the turning of the sod for the new track at Mullingar Harriers grounds were from left, Bobby Begley, Michael Lane, Brian Collentine, Margaret Daly, Adam Price, Colm Walsh, Sean McMullin (Club President) and Colin Delaney (Contractor).

Mullingar Harriers AC is ready to embark on its largest investment and expansion since the establishment of the club in 1975 through the development of an all-weather, multi-lane running track at its grounds in Grange, Mul­lingar.

Planning, design, contracts and all other administrative elements of the project are complete, with the only hurdle remaining to clear being the current lockdown restrictions that prevents construction activity of this type. As soon as the Government eases these restrictions, the development will commence. The project has been part funded by a Sports Capital Programme grant from the Department of Sport and other fundraising initiatives undertaken by Mullingar Harriers, although the final financial target has not yet been reached.

