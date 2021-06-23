Mullingar home is the perfect balance of town and country living

6 Stableford

Mullingar, N91C7F4

Asking Price €569,950

This palatial, beautifully maintained and presented four/five bedroom property on the outskirts of Mullingar town is probably the best investment you will ever make for you and your family, in your lifetime.

Built in 2001, this detached home, spanning approximately 3,000 sq.ft., is situated on half an acre, has three-reception rooms, a detached garage and is located in a picturesque security gated development of just eight homes. Stableford is just a short walk to Lough Ennell, the Royal Canal walkway/cycleway, the Equestrian centre and Mullingar Golf club.

The close proximity to all the amenities of Mullingar, to schools, shops, restaurants, medical centres, and to Dublin (80km / 50 miles) means the property is well within commuting distance. The immaculate, well-maintained front and rear mature gardens, bordered with a tarmac driveway and yard, coupled with the excellent location should particularly appeal to those who want a more leisurely lifestyle for their families.

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

The ground floor accommodation briefly comprises of a spacious welcoming main entrance hall with tiled flooring leading to all living accommodation. The ground floor features a reception room with an open cast iron fireplace, a living room with solid timber floor along with a feature open cast iron fireplace with a brick surround. The lounge/playroom is overlooked by the landing. A super spacious and impressive fitted kitchen with kitchen island, tiled flooring open plan with the dining area and patio doors, lead to the spacious rear garden and patio. The ground floor is completed with a large utility room, a walk in hot-press and guest WC.

The first floor offers a spacious landing, giving access to the four bedrooms, two of which are en-suite and two with a Jack and Jill bathroom. One of the rooms has a walk-in wardrobe. The first floor also offers a study/office with semi solid timber flooring.

The exterior of the property offers a large patio area, a very large garden area, a side entrance and offers mains water connection. Fibre optic broadband is available. Access to the property is gained via an electric gated entrance with tarmac driveways, mature communal green areas.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings, all appliances and the garden shed.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate what this fine home has to offer. Contact Gary Corroon on 044 934 0000 today to book your viewing time.