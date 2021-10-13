Mullingar is Garda headquarters for new Meath-Westmeath Division

At Monday’s Joint Policing Committee which was attended by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, the fact was clarified that Mullingar Garda Station will be the headquarters for the new amalgamation of the Meath and Westmeath divisions.

The meeting heard that the 28 existing Garda divisions are being reduced to a total of 19.

There had been fears that Mullingar might lose out to Navan, but what did emerge at the meeting was that although it has been stated that there will be two Garda superintendents, one in Mullingar and one in Athlone, when Cllr. Aengus O’Rourke (FF) asked at Monday’s meeting about a permanent Superintendent inAthlone, Cmmr.