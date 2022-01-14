Mullingar lady lawyer’s prestigious role in Austrian capital

A Mullingar-born lawyer has been appointed to a very prestigious role in in the Austrian capital.

Niamh Leinwether, daughter of Peter and Carmel Scally, Beech Lawns, Mullingar was educated at St. Colman’s Primary School and Loreto College, Mullingar as well as UCD and the University of Vienna.

Now based in Austria, Niamh is the only Irish woman to be admitted to the Austrian bar, and she has taken over as Secretary General of the Vienna International Arbitration Centre (VIAC). Fluent in German, she is married to an environmental chemist, Roman Leinwether, and they have three young children.

After qualifying for the Austrian bar while in her twenties – she is trained in both civil and common law – she took up a position with the global law firm DLA Piper, and she moved from there to work with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in Vienna in 2010, where her commercial arbitration experience has had a particular focus on post-M&A, construction and energy disputes. She is also co-chair of the Young Austrian Arbitration Practitioners group.