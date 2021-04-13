Mullingar Lions Club Virtual Paris2Nice Challenge Via Westmeath

Mullingar Lions Club has organised a virtual Pasis2Nice cycle challenge, 800 km via Westmeath. Starting on Saturday, 01 May and concluding on Saturday, 29 May, this can be undertaken as an individual, team or on a relay basis. For people who may not want to cycle, they can do this Paris2Nice event by doing a walk or run where they chalk up 5,000 step a day.

Frank Dillon, the event coordinator, would be very happy to see companies, businesses and organisations take up the challenge and engage in healthy competition, adding to the enjoyment level.