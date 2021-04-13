Mullingar Lions Club Virtual Paris2Nice Challenge Via Westmeath

By newsroom
In training for Mullingar Virtual Paris2Nice Challenge: (L to R) Joe Fagan, Siobhán O Hara, Patricia Carroll, David Smyth, Ciarán O Brien, Frank Dillon, Kieran Moore , Maurice Molloy, David Coghlan, Anita Coghlan, Sarah O Hara and Sam, Philip O Hara and Seamus Carroll.

Mullingar Lions Club has organised a virtual Pasis2Nice cycle challenge, 800 km via Westmeath. Starting on Saturday, 01 May and concluding on Saturday, 29 May, this can be undertaken as an individual, team or on a relay basis. For people who may not want to cycle, they can do this Paris2Nice event by doing a walk or run where they chalk up 5,000 step a day.

Frank Dillon, the event coordinator, would be very happy to see companies, businesses and organisations take up the challenge and engage in healthy competition, adding to the enjoyment level.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleKilbeggan’s Shane wants to stop the destruction of our environment
Next articlePope Francis honours long-time Gainstown Sacristan

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021