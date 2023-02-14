Saturday, February 18, 2023
Mullingar man appeals for funds to help disaster victims

By Topic.ie

Mullingar charity worker Brian Fagan is appealing to the public for as much assistance as possible, following last week’s earthquake in Turkey.

Tens of thousands of people are thought to have been killed, with thousands of others injured and displaced by the by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which struck south-eastern Turkey near the Syrian border, in the early hours of last Monday morning.

Speaking to Topic last week, Brian said urgent action is needed on the ground in both Turkey and Syria. “I’ve spoken with representatives from both GOAL and Concern, who have responded immediately to the crisis.”

 

