Mullingar man dies following Chicago car accident

Westmeath Topic Staff

3 Nov, 2020

The late Robert J. Doyle.

The death has occurred of Robert Joseph (Bob) Doyle of Chicago and late of Harbour Road, Mullingar.

Bob died following a tragic car accident in Chicago, USA.