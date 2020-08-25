Mullingar man loses his life in Australian house fire

A 41-year-old Mullingar man tragically lost his life in a serious house fire in Australia on Wednesday night of last week, 19 August.

David O’Dowd, who was a carpenter by trade, was resident in Australia for the past number of years and kept in regular touch with his family and friends in his home town. He was last home in March 2019.

The deceased man’s pet dog was also killed in the Australian fire.

Formerly of Hillside Drive, Mullingar, David was son of Jim and Noreen O’Dowd of Mullingar, and brother of Daniel and Niamh (Mullingar), Gareth (Killucan) and Karen (Galway).