Mullingar man’s song gets the Simon Casey treatment

Simon Casey released a rendition of ‘The Prayers of the Faithful’ by Mullingar artist Noel O’Farrell on Tuesday, 11 June. “When somebody is interested enough in your work, your words, your music to do that and expend that energy, I can’t describe how well it makes you feel. It’s a fantastic feeling,” Noel told Topic.

‘The Prayers of the Faithful’ features guitar work from Alison Krauss collaborator and Grammy award winner Ron Block. Noel expressed his delight that the legendary guitarist featured on a recording of one of his songs. When Casey told the songwriter Block would perform on the track, it was a pinch me moment.