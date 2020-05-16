Mullingar meals on wheels delivering 700 meals a week

One of the most important and valuable public services, especially during the present Covid-19 lockdown situation, is being provided for people across much of Westmeath as well as for others living closer to Mullingar, by the St. Dominic’s Meals on Wheels Service, based in College Street, Mullingar, a few doors away from Mullingar Garda Headquarters.

In the past week, Mullingar’s youngest and most famous modern musical son, superstar Niall Horan, has shown his appreciation of the great work being done.

With the help of his mum, Niall arranged to donate €15,000 towards the Meals on Wheels service, and this funding will help the Meals on Wheels people to improve further their kitchen and preparation areas in Mullingar, catering for large numbers of people.