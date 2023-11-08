Mullingar MRI to be operational in December

A new MRI machine which arrived in Regional Hospital Mullingar in June, is expected to be operational in “early December” according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The update came in the form of an email sent to Deputy Robert Troy who sought clarity on the situation as unrest had been growing locally as to when the machine would begin to be used.

The cost €1.2m of the MRI, which will be a first in Westmeath, was raised over many years by local charity group, Friends of Regional Hospital Mullingar.