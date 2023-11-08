Friday, November 10, 2023
Mullingar MRI to be operational in December

By Robert Kindregan

A new MRI machine which arrived in Regional Hospital Mullingar in June, is expected to be operational in “early December” according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The update came in the form of an email sent to Deputy Robert Troy who sought clarity on the situation as unrest had been growing locally as to when the machine would begin to be used.

The cost €1.2m of the MRI, which will be a first in Westmeath, was raised over many years by local charity group, Friends of Regional Hospital Mullingar.

MRHM respiratory specialist cautions ahead of World COPD Day
Niall Horan named third richest young celebrity in the UK

