“Mullingar must be Greenway capital of the Midlands,” says Collentine

By Claire Corrigan

Cllr Bill Collentine is seriously concerned about the difficulties that people without local knowledge continue to experience in using the local Greenways (and Blueways) and he holds the view that Mullingar should be the midlands centre for all who want to cycle and to enjoy a whole range of attractive and easily reached local amenities.

“It’s a no-brainer that Mullingar is by far the best major location and we have to do everything possible to promote it, and make sure that cyclists and walkers who want to enjoy something special, should come to Mullingar by train or by bus, or whatever way they wish, and start from here,” he said.

“Just look at what Mullingar has to offer, and you realise we’ve far more than other towns like Tullamore or Athlone, when it comes to options for cyclists and walkers. We should be in the same category as Newport in Co. Mayo, where the scenic cycling routes from there have hugely boosted the local economy,” he told Topic. “Mullingar has even more to offer.”