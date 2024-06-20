Mullingar property is ready for immediate occupation

134 Belvedere Hills,

Mullingar

Asking price: €290,000

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Semi-Detached

This tastefully decorated and ideally located four-bed semi-detached family home is presented to the open market ready for immediate occupation. Situated in the ever-popular development of Belvedere Hills in Mullingar, this spacious property comes with many features including a newly fitted inset solid fuel stove (2020) landscaped rear gardens with large shed (power fitted for home gym) and double driveway.

The accommodation consists of a welcoming entrance hallway with porcelain tiles leading to the large living room with inset solid fuel stove with marble surround and laminate floors. The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage units, tiled backsplash and porcelain floor tiling. Archway from kitchen to the dining room with porcelain floor tiles and a door to the rear garden. A guest WC completes the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing giving access to the four bedrooms, all with laminate floors and three with built in wardrobes while the primary comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is a three-piece suite with shower fitted in bath.

Situated in one of the most desirable locations of Mullingar, the property is located convenient to the town centre, crèches, shops, primary and post primary schools and just minutes from the N4 motorway.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt at 044 934 0000 for viewing appointments.

More info here