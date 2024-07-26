Mullingar property is turn-key ready

4 The Close,

Gleann Petit,

Mullingar

Asking price: €495,000

5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Detached

Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt are delighted to present this beautifully finished 5-bedroom detached home. Impeccably maintained and decorated, this modern property, built in 2018, epitomises family living and is truly turn-key ready for any discerning purchaser.

Upon entering, you are greeted by a tiled entrance hall that leads to a spacious living room. This inviting space features a laminate floor and a striking inset solid fuel stove with a marble surround. Double doors open into the expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area. The dining area boasts laminate flooring, while the kitchen is tiled and showcases impressive fittings, including granite countertops and a kitchen island with a breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room offering additional storage and floor tiling. A guest WC completes the ground floor.

Ascending to the first floor, a carpeted landing provides access to four bedrooms. Three bedrooms feature laminate flooring, with two offering fitted wardrobes. The primary bedroom is carpeted and includes an en-suite bathroom. The main family bathroom is a fully-tiled three-piece suite. The second floor reveals a large bedroom with laminate flooring and an en-suite bathroom, making it a perfect private retreat.

The property’s location is exceptional, featuring a large enclosed rear garden and proximity to the N4 motorway, placing Dublin just 45 minutes away. The property is within walking distance of supermarkets Aldi and Lidl, schools, and a crèche. A short 15 to 20-minute walk brings you to the town centre, offering all essential and social amenities, including bus and train services. The Dublin/Sligo bus stop and Mullingar Park Hotel are just a 5 to 10-minute walk away.

Additional features of this property include an air-to-water heating system, underfloor heating, and a patio area with porcelain garden tiles fitted in 2022. The large private rear garden is ideal for family gatherings. This B1-rated property is finished to a high standard, located in a low-density estate, and is in excellent decorative order.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt at 044 934 0000 for viewing appointments.

