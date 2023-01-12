Mullingar retailers revel in first restriction-free Christmas in two years

Following more than two years of lockdowns, guidelines and restrictions, local retailers have been revelling in their first “normal” Christmas since December 2019.

With the added bonus of last summer’s Fleadh Cheoil taking over Mullingar, retailers have been counting their blessings in what was for many a bumper year in footfall, with tentative optimism that 2023 will be just as good.

Books remain the perfect stocking-filler for many, as Stella Lynch at Just Books on Pearse Street, Mullingar discovered during last Christmas’ busy shopping season.

Books by Irish authors in particular proved popular by local bookworms in the lead up to Christmas 2022, with works by Manchán Mangan, Charlie Bird and Graham Norton flying off the shelves.