Mullingar set for Christmas lights switch-on

This year’s Mullingar Christmas lights will be formally switched on next Friday evening, 19 November and for the first time the entire town will be lit up for the Festive season. Lighting the whole town will cost in excess of €100,000.

The Mullingar Enhancement Group has spearheaded a very successful campaign to make this year a reality and the lights will be switched on next Friday at 5.30pm (approx.) by the Westmeath ladies’ footballers, who won this year’s All-Ireland Intermediate title.

There will be extra lights throughout the town this year in what is phase 2 of the two-year project, while the Dublin Bridge and Church Avenue will also be lit up for the first time.