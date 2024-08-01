Mullingar singer Nathan Johnston releases new single

Mullingar artist Nathan Johnston released his brand new summer single ‘Warm Milk’ on Friday, 26 July.

‘Warm Milk’ explores indecisiveness, people-pleasing and the embarrassment of choices in modern society. Nathan navigates the feeling of trying to make a decision without causing fuss or offending anyone. It features Rob Kennedy on drums, Josh Murtagh on keys, Paulie Martin on electric guitar and Paul Flood on bass.

The new track was recorded in a cottage in Clifden, County Galway. ‘Warm Milk’ was inspired by Grizzly Bear, Mac Demarco, Dope Lemon and Dominic Fike. Nathan paints a picture of a laid back summer evening with an acoustic guitar, leslie organ and vocal effects.

“The title, ‘Warm Milk’ is a nod to that homely feeling such as a mug of warm milk or cocoa before bed. Basically, saying whether you’re going out or just staying in and sitting on your couch on a Friday night on your own… nobody really cares, just make your mind up and stick to it and you’ll thank yourself afterwards,” said Nathan.

‘Warm Milk’ is the second single from the Mullingar singer’s upcoming solo record set for release later this year. It follows the lead single ‘All The Stages’ released in May. Both tracks were produced by Kevin Brennan and released through Nathan and Kevin’s label, DEAD RENT.

Have a listen, and watch the video here: