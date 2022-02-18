Mullingar Tesco security worker fears for his future

A Mullingar man, who has been working for Tesco for the past twenty years, is fearful about his future employment prospects after being informed that the firm’s security workers are to be “outsourced” to a private company.

The planned changes are due to take place in March and Mullingar’s James McGrath, who has been employed at the local Tesco store for the past 17 years, fears he is about to lose his pension entitlements and other benefits. He spent two years in Dundalk and one in Roscommon before securing the job in Mullingar, a position he believed was permanent.

However, last week Tesco dropped the bombshell and security officers like James all around the country are now fearing for their futures.

“Last Tuesday, I was called into the office by my store manager who told me Tesco have decided they are going to outsource me to a security contract company and I would no longer be working for Tesco. I was told I could apply for a severance package, but there is no guarantee I will get it,” said James, who was shocked and upset at the news.