Mullingar Thalidomide survivor vows to continue fight for apology

By Lorraine Murphy

“Here I am Taoiseach, I’m here. See me, acknowledge me and be the leader to sort this out, once and for all. Let a full and unreserved apology to the Thalidomide survivors of Ireland be your legacy.”

These are the words Thalidomide Survivor Ger Kilduff from Mullingar would say to Taoiseach Simon Harris, the 13th Taoiseach since the 1960s Thalidomide scandal, if she found herself before him. Ger is one of the 12 unacknowledged survivors in Ireland fighting as part of The Irish Thalidomide Association for a proper, unreserved, apology from the Government for the 28 acknowledged and 12 unacknowledged remaining survivors of the pregnancy drug in the Ireland.