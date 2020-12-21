‘Mullingar – Time Goes By’ – The perfect gift this Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, a book from one of the midlands’ most acclaimed human interest photographers is certain to feature under the Christmas trees this year.

Mullingar – Time Goes By is the culmination of decades of work undertaken by local photographer and Galway-native, Matt Nolan.

Featuring thousands of faces across 240 pages, the collector’s item contains a treasure trove of images, going back to the 1960s as well as hundreds of snippets of biographical information relating either to his subjects, or to the occasion on which the photograph was taken and a fascinating written history of Mullingar town from its foundation almost one thousand years ago.

Mullingar – Time Goes By is on sale throughout Mullingar at the following locations:

• Eason, Pearse St.

• Just Books, Pearse St.

• Maxol, Dublin Bridge

• Topic Newspapers, Dominick St.

• Cathedral Book Shop