Monday, December 21, 2020

‘Mullingar – Time Goes By’ – The perfect gift this Christmas

Collector’s item features thousands of faces across 240 pages

By Admin
Joe Deegan, who features in ‘Mullingar - Time Goes By’. For years, Joe Deegan was one of Mullingar’s most recognisable characters.

With Christmas just around the corner, a book from one of the midlands’ most acclaimed human interest photographers is certain to feature under the Christmas trees this year.

Mullingar – Time Goes By is the culmination of decades of work undertaken by local photographer and Galway-native, Matt Nolan.

Featuring thousands of faces across 240 pages, the collector’s item contains a treasure trove of images, going back to the 1960s as well as hundreds of snippets of biographical information relating either to his subjects, or to the occasion on which the photograph was taken and a fascinating written history of Mullingar town from its foundation almost one thousand years ago.

A town of great character…and great characters
The musical Oliver, with a host of big names, was staged by Lakeland Productions, in the County Hall, now Mullingar Arts Centre, back in 1985. The show brought together some famous music hall names along with new musical entertainers, many of them marching on to the stage for the very first time. It was an immediate success for director John White and marked him off as an outstanding director of semi-professional music hall productions in Ireland. Prior to opening night the photo was taken of three of the leads as they were checking through some of their lines before the show. Pictured left to right are Peter Fagan (Bill Sykes), Charlie Kelly (Fagin) and Margaret Fallon (Nancy).

Mullingar – Time Goes By is on sale throughout Mullingar at the following locations:

• Eason, Pearse St.
• Just Books, Pearse St.
• Maxol, Dublin Bridge
• Topic Newspapers, Dominick St.
• Cathedral Book Shop

Mullingar – Time Goes By

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleThe perfect lakeside retreat on 3 acres

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2020