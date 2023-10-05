Mullingar to host national organ donor event By Ciaran Brennan 5 October 2023 Eddie Flood, Honorary Chairman of IKA and transplant recipient Mullingar will host over 1,000 attendees for the The IKA’s 38th Annual Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving on 14 October. TagsEddie FloodIrish Kidney AssociationMullingarNews Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous article21.5% of people in Westmeath suffering from a disabilityNext articleSuperstyled property – Featured on TV! You may have missed... 21.5% of people in Westmeath suffering from a disability 4 October 2023 FDC Group and BDM Financial and Accounting Announce Merger 4 October 2023 Local author launches children’s book in memory of deceased friend 4 October 2023 Moore, Jordan talk Mullingar during Ryder Cup meet-up 4 October 2023 Mullingar weightlifter breaks PB at world champs 4 October 2023 Mullingar chocolate shop honoured at food awards 4 October 2023