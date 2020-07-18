Mullingar traffic hold-ups damaging the town

More than eight months ago, in late October, 2019, when frustration with the new traffic lights situation in Mullingar and new street arrangements app­roached boiling point, and businesses were deman­ding action, Westmeath Topic submitted queries to Westmeath County Council seeking answers, we were told officially that once the “entire installation at all junctions is completed, the “enhancements” would become evident.

Regrettably for Mullingar businesses, they haven’t – even though everything was supposed to be sorted out within a month or two. A full four months elapsed, but during that period nothing improved at the key junctions – the McDonald’s junction, due to the traffic lights situation, and the Mount St hold-ups also, for the one-way flow from Mount Street, plus queues in Castle Street.