Mullingar woman dies in suspected hit-and-run incident in Peru

A 36-year-old Mullingar woman was killed following a suspected hit-and-run incident in the city of Trujillo, in the coastal area of northwestern Peru last week.

Emily Colette Daly from Ballinea, Mullingar tragically died after she was struck by a bus in the city’s El Porvenir district, after the bus failed to stop, in the early hours of Monday morning, 22 July.

According to local media, Ms Daly was hit by a vehicle “belonging to an agro-industrial company” as she was crossing the road.

Fluent in both Spanish and French languages, it is understood Ms Daly had been working in Peru as an English language teacher to adults and children, having moved to the South American country in recent years.

In video footage posted online by local TV network TV Cosmos, an eyewitness spoke of how the incident “shocked the residents of Sánchez Carrión Avenue, in the El Porvenir district”.

Eyewitnesses indicated that Ms Daly was hit by a vehicle whose driver fled after the incident. Police in the region have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of last Monday’s tragic incident.

“The authorities have asked the public for any information that could help identify the driver of the vehicle and clarify the facts,” said TV Cosmos.

“This tragic event highlights the need for greater road safety and responsibility on the part of drivers.”

Topic understands that the Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the situation and is providing consular assistance to relatives of Ms Daly.