Murder conviction overturned – Appeal Court quashes jail terms after five years served

The Court of Appeal overturned the verdicts against two men on Tuesday, 13 July who have been in prison for almost five years, and substituted them with convictions for impeding the apprehension or prosecution of a person.

The substituted verdicts come under Section 7 Subsection 2 of the Criminal Law Act 1997, which makes it an offence to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person believed or known to be guilty of an offence.

After delivering an oral judgement, Court President Justice George Birmingham, presiding with Justice John Edwards and Justice Isobel Kennedy, said the court would quash the murder convictions and send the two men back to the Central Criminal Court for sentencing on the substituted verdicts.