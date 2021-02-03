Music Jam originals documentary and album captures the creativity in lockdown

Album was written and recorded by young people of Mullingar EYE and YoYo Youth Cafe

By Admin
Conor Walsh, Lily Walsh and James Ryan recording their song

By Claire Corrigan

Topic by the talent of the youngsters of Music Jam who recorded their very own album during lockdown with the budding musicians singing their hearts to original songs they had composed and performed and recorded.

The young people showed an incredible amount of talent, originality, creativity and also clearly had had a lot of fun when recording their tracks which is evident from the accompanying video which was directed and edited by Frank Byrne with the help of the youngsters.

Music Jam Originals is an album written and recorded by the young people of Mullingar EYE and YoYo Youth Cafe which is part of Youth Work Ireland Midlands and was born out of a song writing session to encourage young people to enter the Irish Youth Music Awards (IYMA).

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article‘I try to keep her as real as possible and the conflicts in her life relatable’
Next articleMick Foster and Moyra Fraser call fans as part of country music ‘Reach Out’ campaign

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021