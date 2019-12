A shocked Mullingar business owner was angered when, without any prior notice, a group of men arrived outside his shop and began excavation work last Saturday morning.

Leo Farrell, owner of The Bike Shop on Millmount Road, said he received no warning that such works were to take place last Saturday, on what was supposed to be one of the busiest days of the year for hard pressed businesses in the run-up to Christmas. The work should have been carried out at night-time, he felt.