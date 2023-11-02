Myshall finish strong to overcome brave Raharney effort

Carlow champions Myshall proved far too strong for a brave Raharney side in this 2023 Leinster Club Intermediate Camogie Championship quarter-final game played in Joristown, Raharney, last Saturday afternoon, with Myshall running out eight-point winners.

A 13th minute goal by Emma Coogan gave Myshall the cushion they needed to keep Raharney at bay all through this game, as Brendan Hayden’s Myshall side went in leading by 1-6 to 0-5 at half time.

Scores were tit for tat throughout the third quarter with the Deelsiders just managing to cut the lead back to three points, 1-8 to 0-8, at the three-quarter mark. However, it was Myshall, last year’s beaten Leinster finalists, who dominated the final quarter outscoring their opponents by 0-6 to 0-1, as they marched into a Leinster semi-final where they will play the winners of the game between the Kildare and Meath champions.